Sexual Assault Charges Against Buffalo Bills Punter Matt Araiza Dropped
AGREEMENT REACHED
The sexual assault charges against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza have been dropped after Araiza and the woman who accused him reached an agreement, according to Araiza’s attorneys. In August of 2022, the woman filed a lawsuit against Araiza saying he and two of his San Diego State University teammates raped her at his Halloween party when she was 17 years old. Araiza denied the claims, and prosecutors declined to file charges against him. Araiza was cut by the Buffalo Bills after the lawsuits, and his attorneys say he plans on returning to the NFL. “Matt has been forced to defend himself for the last sixteen months against false accusations and a campaign to ruin his career in the NFL,” they said. “He will never get this time in his life back.”