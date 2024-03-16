Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Country Singer Jimmie Allen Dropped
SETTLED
A sexual assault lawsuit against country music singer and songwriter Jimmie Allen has been dropped after he settled the case with the unnamed accuser, who is a former manager. The case is not totally dismissed, however; while Allen will no longer be named as a defendant, the accuser is still suing her bosses at the management firm that worked with Allen, according to her attorneys. She had previously accused the singer of grooming her into an abusive sexual relationship, which allegedly began in March 2021 when she was working with him as a day-to-day manager. The woman believed she had to endure Allen’s abuses in order to keep her job, the suit says. Allen, for his part, insisted that the relationship was consensual. “Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives,” he said in an earlier statement to Variety. Allen still faces charges for sexual assault in a second lawsuit filed by a separate accuser.