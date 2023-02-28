Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Revived
A sexual assault lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been revived after its initial dismissal in February 2022. The suit, filed in 2020, alleges that in September 2018 Jones kissed a woman on the mouth “and forcibly grabbed her without her consent” at AT&T Stadium in Texas. She sued both him and the team, arguing team officials “knew or should have known of Jones’s misconduct.” The NFL was also added to the initial case, but doesn’t appear as a defendant in the updated filing. The case was initially thrown out after defense attorneys argued the woman needed to identify herself more clearly and provide a more specific location of where the incident occurred. The woman’s attorney went on to email her full name to the defendant’s attorneys, and specified the incident’s location as the Tom Landry Room. The case was dismissed days later after the judge determined J.G. failed to comply with a special exemptions order—and has now been revived as she has made “a good faith attempt” in response. J.G.’s attorney celebrated the move and has renewed confidence they will win the case. “A victim’s finally going to get her day in court, and that’s very important,” the attorney, Thomas Daniel Bowers, told the Dallas Morning News.