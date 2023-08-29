Sexual Assault Probe Against Rammstein Frontman Dropped
‘NO BASIS’
Prosecutors in Germany announced Tuesday that they had dropped an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann. In June, a 24-year-old fan from Northern Ireland said she had been drugged and woken up with bruises on her body after a concert in Lithuania in May. Other women subsequently came forward to accuse the 60-year-old musician of wrongdoing. “The evaluation of the available evidence—above all the press reports that refer to anonymous whistleblowers, as well as the additional questioning of witnesses—has not produced any indications that the accused has carried out sexual acts on women against their will, administered disabling substances or exploited a power imbalance towards underage sexual partners in order to persuade them to have sex,” Berlin’s prosecution office said in a statement. Lindemann’s lawyers said the investigation being dropped showed the allegations had “no basis.” An investigation into a former Rammstein tour manager was also dropped.