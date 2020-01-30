Sexual-Assault Reports From U.S. Military Academies Surge 32%
Reports of sexual assault from cadets and midshipmen at U.S. military academies spiked 32 percent during the last school year, USA Today reports. Citing documents from the Pentagon, the report states that there were 122 reports of sexual assault during the 2018-19 academic year, compared to 92 in 2017-18. “We are encouraged that more cadets and midshipmen made reports of sexual assault this year,” said Nate Galbreath, acting director of the Pentagon’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program. “Our program empowers those who experience sexual assault to connect with restorative care.” However, an advocate for victims of sexual assault in the military said the uptick in reports is not solely down to an increased willingness to speak out. “Since rates were up dramatically in last year’s survey, I don’t see this as good news,” said Don Christensen, president of Protect Our Defenders and the former chief prosecutor for the Air Force. “Rather, it’s a reflection of a worsening problem.”