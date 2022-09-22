Get Sexy on the Cheap (Without Looking Low Rent), With Hot Lingerie From Amazon

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I love lingerie: it makes for fun dress-up time, but in the privacy of your own home. Lingerie lets me express a side of myself that is reserved for the (privileged?) few, and encourages an alter ego to take over, at least for a few hours. What I don’t love is shelling out a lot of money for outfits that may only get worn once or twice. Since it’s sex-positive Sextember at The Daily Beast, let’s dish. I snap up lingerie and accessories while discreetly shopping on Amazon.

You may not think of Amazon as a go-to destination for quality lingerie, but trust me, its lingerie section is full of good finds. Styles range from coquettish to salacious, but with the right eye, you’ll find that the majority are high quality. The picks below compliment most body types, and your partner will definitely appreciate your adventurous nature.

Airyglam Sheer Lace Mini Babydoll Teddy A proven winner is a flirty, lacy teddy that covers the tummy and supports the chest, but this one with a surprise open bottom is a jaw-dropper. You can keep this on and still give your partner all-access to all your fun bits. Sizes range from medium to 3X, so it fits many body types. Buy at Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dlsave V-Neck Lace Bodysuit Waist-cinching bodysuits are always in style. Warm up your lingerie lineup with this pretty, red lace teddy that will double as undergarments. If red isn’t your scene, it comes in a variety of colors and has over 17,000 five-star ratings. Buy at Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Leg Avenue Fish Net One Piece Leg Avenue is known for quality hosiery and costumes, but they also make some seriously sexy bodysuits like this all fishnet, high neck style If you’re daring, it can definitely be worked into an outfit to go out, but it’s also drool-inducing behind closed doors. It has snaps in the crotch for whatever type of access is needed (even just a bathroom break), and despite being barely there, it helps shape your body. This look is better than naked! Just be careful taking it off—it easily gets tangled. Besides black, it’s also available in fun colors from pink to rainbow. Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CalExotics Scandal Lace Hood If you’ve wanted to try a BDSM look without the associated handcuffs and pain, there’s something extremely erotic about a lace hood. It gives blindfold vibes, but you can actually see through the lace. They say variety is the spice of life! Buy at Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Avidlove Ruffled Bra and Panty Set On the other side of the spectrum, if cute is your sexy vibe, this two-piece, ruffled swiss dot set has got you (barely) covered. Not sure if it’s giving Bridgette Bardot, French pin-up, or “make love to the country girl in the hay pile,” but either way, it’s equal parts flirty and fun. Buy at Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

We found all of these outfits fit as expected but take a quick look at reviews to see if you should size up or down from your normal size. Most of these are $20 or less, so grab a few and get ready to let your inner vixen come forth.

