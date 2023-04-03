CHEAT SHEET
Seymour Stein, Music Mogul Who Signed Madonna, Dies at 80
Read it at Associated Press
Seymour Stein, the music industry executive who signed the likes of Madonna, Talking Heads, and The Cure, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 80 years old. The recording titan passed away from cancer in Los Angeles on Sunday, the statement added. As well as helping to launch some of the best loved acts in musical history with his Sire Records label, Stein also helped to create the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the 1980s and was himself inducted in 2005. “I am beyond grateful for every minute our family spent with him, and that the music he brought to the world impacted so many people’s lives in a positive way,” his daughter, Mandy Stein, said in a statement Sunday.