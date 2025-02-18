Scouted

This Coveted Sézane Cardigan Is Finally Back in Stock

OUI OUI

There’s a reason this coveted (and affordable) cardigan is almost always sold out.

Kristen Garaffo
Kristen Garaffo 

Freelancer

Sézane Barry Cardigan Review
Sézane.
Kristen Garaffo

Kristen Garaffo

Freelancer

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsWhite House Claims Elon Musk Isn’t Running DOGE After All
Sean Craig
Culture‘SNL’ Alum Trashes Tom Hanks’ ‘Stupid’ MAGA Sketch
Conrad Quilty-Harper
PoliticsNYU College Republicans Ditch President in Bid for Barron
William Vaillancourt
entertainmentA White Supremacist Holds an Entire American City Hostage
Jen Yamato
U.S. NewsElon Musk Finds DOGE’s Next Target: Gold Reserves at Fort Knox
Julia Ornedo