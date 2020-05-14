CHEAT SHEET
    Sgt. Fired for Hiding During Parkland Massacre Gets Job Back

    REINSTATED

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Jonathan Drake/Reuters

    A police sergeant who was fired for “neglect of duty” after revelations he hid behind his car during the Parkland massacre is getting his job back, along with his seniority and lost pay. The Miami Herald reports that Sr. Brian Miller appealed his termination and won an arbitration ruling. Miller, the first supervisor on the scene as shots were being fired inside the building, was one of four deputies fired for their performance during the February 2018 rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in which 17 people died. He didn’t even get on his radio for 10 minutes after hearing shots, the sheriff’s office found. The arbitrator decided he was deprived of due process, according to the Herald.

