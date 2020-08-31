White Cop Suspended in South Carolina for Repeatedly Using Racial Slur on Tape After People Asked Him to Stop
‘ARE YOU SERIOUS?’
The Columbia, South Carolina, Police Department has suspended a white officer who was recorded on video repeating a racial slur to people who repeatedly asked him to stop. Police officials apologized for the “inappropriate, disrespectful words, behavior, and actions” of Sgt. Chad Walker, a 14-year veteran of the force. “It is evident the actions of Sgt. Walker were a clear failure to fulfill the expectations and standards of our department,” Police Chief Skip Holbrook said in a news release. Video of the incident circulating online shows Walker using the n-word at least twice, while claiming he is only using the offensive term to illustrate his claim that it had been previously directed at him. Police said Walker’s body camera captured audio of a Black man calling him the racial slur while leaving the bar. Holbrook said the body-camera footage will be released in its entirety. In the video, one man asks “Are you serious?” after Walker uses the slur. “Can you stop saying that word please?” another person says. Walker then appears to double down, claiming he had the right to repeat the offensive term. “He can say it to me, but I can’t say it to him?” Walker asked, pointing at the Black man.