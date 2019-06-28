CHEAT SHEET
NO CONSEQUENCES
Chicago Police Officer’s Obama N-Word Slur Will Go Unpunished
A white Chicago police sergeant who called President Obama “some n-----” faced no disciplinary measures and has retired at the age of 52 with a $72,526-a-year pension, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Sgt. Jack Axium made the comment when preparing for an October 2015 visit by Obama to see the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Chicago Bulls. Another officer, who heard the remark, filed a complaint against Axium, who admitted to it. Axium claimed he was caught up “in the heat of the moment.” Several city leaders called for a harsh punishment, including Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, who asked that Axium be suspended without pay for nine months. In the end, Axium was able to fight his proposed suspension for three years. By the time his legal challenges ran out last year, Axium filed for retirement before a disciplinary case could be put together by the Chicago Police Board.