Sha’Carri Richardson Abruptly Drops Out of Pre-Olympic Race in Stockholm

Read it at Reuters
Sha’Carri Richardson, the charismatic runner who took first place in the 100m at the U.S. Olympic trials, dropped out of the Diamond League, a major international track and field meet scheduled for July 4, Reuters reported Thursday. Richardson, 21, was slated to compete in the 200m event at the pre-Olympic event in Stockholm. She competed at the Diamond League’s events held in Gateshead, England, in May but did not give a reason for her decision not to participate in Stockholm, tweeting only, “I am human” on Thursday.