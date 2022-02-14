Read it at USA Today
After Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was allowed to stay and compete on Olympic ice after testing positive for doping, U.S. track superstar Sha’Carri Richardson is calling out what seems to be a double standard. “Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines? My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3,” Richardson tweeted Monday. “The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.” Last summer, Richardson was banned from competing for 30 days after she tested positive for marijuana, which prevented her from running in Tokyo. The Olympic Court of Arbitration for Sport announced Monday, however, that Valieva will be allowed to continue competing as her doping case is investigated.