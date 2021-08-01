Sha’Carri Richardson Congratulates Jamaican Runners Who Swept 100-Meter
‘STRONG BLACK WOMEN’
American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson extended a gracious congratulations to the runners from Jamaica who swept the podium in the women’s 100-meter Saturday. Richardson tweeted in the evening, “Congratulations to the ladies of Jamaica for the clean sweep. Powerful, strong black women dominating the sport.” Elaine Thompson-Herah won gold, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took silver, and Shericka Jackson earned bronze. Richardson won the 100-meter at the Olympic trials in Oregon last month and would likely have been a medal contender in Tokyo, but a positive test for marijuana resulted in a suspension that kept her from running in the games. She said she took marijuana to cope with the stress of learning her biological mother had died.