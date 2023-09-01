Shackled Man Escapes Oregon Mental Hospital in Hijacked Van: Cops
‘EXTREMELY DANGEROUS’
An Oregon State Hospital patient described as “extremely dangerous” to the public escaped by assaulting staff and driving away in a state-owned van—all while fully shackled—late Wednesday, police said. Oregon State police identified the patient as Christopher Pray, 39, who was in custody on a number of charges, including attempted aggravated murder. A state employee was injured during Pray’s escape, a police spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press. The 39-year-old had been transferred to the state hospital earlier on Wednesday after he had been found unfit for trial on charges of attempted murder, robbery, and assault. After getting into “an altercation with another patient” shortly after being admitted, as the police spokesperson put it, he was taken away for treatment. It was only when he was returned to the hospital later that he was “able to gain control of the van and drive away.” It was unclear how Pray was able to do so while “fully restrained with leg shackles, a belly chain, handcuffs, and a restraint connecting all three together,” as the state police said.