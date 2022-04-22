China Will Execute American Shadeed Abdulmateen for Killing Girlfriend
SENTENCED
A Chinese court has ordered the execution of an American citizen over the 2019 murder of his girlfriend, according to CNN. Shadeed Abdulmateen, a teacher at Ningbo University of Technology, was convicted of fatally stabbing his 21-year-old former girlfriend, who is identified only as Chen, after she broke up with him in 2019. Abdulmateen is said to have arranged a meeting with his former lover at a bus stop, where he stabbed her with what is described as a “folding knife.” Chinese public broadcaster CCTV quoted the court ruling, calling it a “premeditated revenge killing, stabbing and cutting Chen’s face and neck several times, resulting in Chen’s death, was motivated by vile motives, resolute intent and cruel means, and the circumstances of the crime were particularly bad and the consequences particularly serious, and should be punished according to law.” It is unclear when or how Abdulmateen will be executed.