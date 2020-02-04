Firm Behind Disastrous Iowa Caucus App: ‘We Sincerely Regret’ Results Delay
Shadow Inc., the tech company behind the Iowa caucus reporting app, said it “sincerely” regrets the delay in reporting the results of last night’s caucuses and the “uncertainty” it has caused. While the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) reportedly said “user error” in transmitting caucus data to the IDP caused the delay, Shadow took the blame in a Tuesday tweet thread. “As the Iowa Democratic Party has confirmed, the underlying data and collection process via Shadow’s mobile caucus app was sound and accurate, but our process to transmit that caucus results data generated via the app to the IDP was not,” the company wrote. “Importantly, this issue did not affect the underlying caucus results data. We worked as quickly as possible overnight to resolve this issue, and the IDP has worked diligently to verify results.”
Investors in Shadow Inc. have since downplayed their connections to the company amid the controversy. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the “chaos” happening in Iowa was “illustrative of our overall failure to take sufficient steps to protect the integrity of our election systems.” He also said in a Tuesday statement that the chaos led to online “misinformation” that undermined “confidence in the democratic process.” According to The Wall Street Journal, IDP spokeswoman Mandy McClure said the majority of the caucus results would be released at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday, and the rest would come “as (the party is) able to.”