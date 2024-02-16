Shadowy Right-Wing Group Funds Islamophobic Ads Against Muslim Judicial Nominee
‘SUPPORTS GLOBAL TERRORISM’
A right-wing advocacy group funded a wildly Islamophobic ad campaign opposing the confirmation of Adeel Mangi, one of Joe Biden’s judicial nominees, according to HuffPost. The ads call Mangi an antisemite, and allege that he was on the board of an organization that teaches students to “hate Israel, hate America, and support global terrorism,” referring to his time on the advisory board for the Rutgers Law School Center for Race, Rights, and Security from 1999 to 2023. The ad also features footage of the second plane striking the World Trade Center during the attacks on Sep. 11, 2001, overlaid with headlines about Mangi. The ad campaign was made by The Judicial Crisis Network, a shadowy right-wing organization funded by a slate of anonymous donors. The ads urge constituents of Sens. Jon Tester (D-MT) and Bob Casey (D-PA) to call their representatives, and ask them to oppose Mangi’s confirmation as the first Muslim judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals. The Anti-Defamation League previously defended Mangi after he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee in December, and was on the receiving end of an absurd line of questioning about the 9/11 attacks. Over a dozen Jewish groups have thrown their weight behind Mangi since his contentious hearing on Capitol Hill.