Son of Albuquerque Muslim Killing Suspect Arrested on Federal Gun Violation
DOMINO EFFECT
A son of Muhammad Syed, the suspect in at least two murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque, has been arrested on a federal gun charge after allegedly lying on a background check. Shaheen “Maiwand” Syed was arrested on Tuesday and charged with allegedly buying two guns while using a fake address. In an affidavit criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for New Mexico, prosecutors allege the younger Syed indicated he lived in Broward County, Florida, when purchasing two rifles in June 2021 in Albuquerque—when he had lived New Mexico for years. The discrepancy was revealed during an investigation into the elder Syed in connection with the July 26 killing of Aftab Hussein and the Aug. 1 killing of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. The AR-15 and AK-47 the young Syed allegedly bought are not mentioned in the criminal complaint against his father—but it does list guns that the pair bought together.