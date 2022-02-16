Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers 'Call Off Engagement'
NO HAPPY ENDING
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have reportedly broken up and ended their engagement, according to sources close to Rodgers who spoke to People magazine. The engagement – which was announced by Rodgers about a year ago – came as a surprise to many, not only because of the eight-year age gap, but also the pair’s differing political and social beliefs. Rodgers came under fire for being unvaccinated in the fall, while Woodley shot down “disparaging” claims about her beau. When Woodley confirmed the relationship on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon she joked that she never saw herself marrying someone who “throws balls for a living.” “It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working,” the source told People. “They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them.”