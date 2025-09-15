Lil Nas X is entering an inpatient treatment program after his naked arrest last month. On Monday, the artist appeared before a Los Angeles court, where a judge amended the terms of his arrest to permit out-of-state treatment. In court his defense attorney, Drew Findlind, expressed to the court that the artist was in need of help for his physical and mental health, to address personal issues that landed him this predicament. Lil Nas X’s father asked the public to have sympathy for his son who is dealing with the pressures of fame. His father told The Sunday Times “he asked me to say, ‘Tell everybody I’m sorry they saw me like that.” His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 18. According to TMZ, the singer is facing three felony counts of causing injury to a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest; he has pleaded not guilty. The artist faces up to five years in state prison if convicted.
Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo Split After 6 Months
Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo have officially broken up after launching their relationship in March. A source told People that the couple ended their romance. Both Woodley and Bravo have erased all traces of each other from their Instagram accounts, which was also the social media platform the couple chose to publicly launch their relationship. On April 30, Bravo made the couple Instagram official, posting a carousel of photos from a trip to Slab City, California, which included a selfie of him and Woodley together. This post came almost a month after the couple was first spotted holding hands on a Paris stroll on March 23. Since then, the pair has shared their relationship on social media, as well as being photographed by others, including a shot from Aug. 4 that featured the couple cozied up together on the set of Bravo’s hit Netflix show Emily in Paris. That same month, a source told People that Woodley and Bravo’s relationship was “the total opposite of her dynamic with Aaron [Rodgers],” whom Woodley had been previously engaged to.
Local newspaper Newsday has apologized after publishing a cartoon of the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Seasoned illustrator Chip Bok depicted a blood-stained, empty chair under a “Prove Me Wrong” banner with a “Turning Point USA” sign pointing to the chair. Suffolk County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Garcia slammed the cartoon, published in the Long Island-area paper, as “vile.” “By publishing a vile cartoon about the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, the paper has mocked tragedy, stoked division, and poured gasoline on the flames of political violence,” Garcia said in a statement to the New York Post. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman blasted the “unconscionable cartoon” as “over the top despicable.” Since then, Newsday removed the image, posted an apology on social media, and published a longer statement on their website. “We deeply regret this mistake and sincerely apologize to the family of Charlie Kirk and to all,” the statement read.
Veteran Canadian journalist and CTV News Anchor, Beverly Thomson, has died of cancer at 61, after fighting the disease for 23 years. Thomson died on Sunday morning, surrounded by her loved ones, CTV reports. Thomson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002. After her diagnosis, she became an outspoken advocate for cancer research and successfully led fundraisers for breast cancer. She was regarded with great respect for her more than 30-year career and became one of the most recognized broadcasters in Canada. Thomson earned her job at CTV when the network’s vice president told her she had to fill in for the regular anchor nine minutes before the broadcast started. She performed brilliantly, securing her job as a weekend anchor at CTV News. She gained recognition from her interviews with high-profile politicians, international figures, and celebrities. Some of her most notable interviews were with Celine Dion, Shania Twain, and Donald Trump. Thomson was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada in October last year and the Order of Canada in 2019 for her remarkable career.
A renowned California chef was arrested for allegedly robbing three banks in one day in San Francisco. Valentino Luchin, 62, the former executive chef at the popular Italian restaurant Rose Pistola, admitted to the robbery spree in a jailhouse interview with the East Bay Times. “I thought it was a good plan, but it was not,” he said. Police said the rampage began Wednesday afternoon when Luchin, dressed in a hoodie, dark shades, and white gloves, passed handwritten notes to bank tellers demanding money. He carried a weapon that was later determined to be a BB gun. “It was a fake gun,” he told the paper. “I don’t even know how to load a real gun.” The first heist took place near Grand Avenue in Chinatown around noon, when a frightened teller complied with his demand and handed over a bag of cash. Luchin was quickly tied to two more robberies in San Francisco’s Central District later that day, police said. Officers tracked him down within hours and booked him into the San Francisco County Jail on three counts of bank robbery.
Fox Sports’ MLB field reporter Ken Rosenthal addressed a viral moment in which he appeared to glare at a cameraman after a collision. Video footage emerged of Rosenthal getting knocked backwards while interviewing Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Andruw Monasterio on Sunday, sending him tumbling into a nearby photographer and knocking him off his feet. But rather than help the photographer up, Rosenthal was instead caught flashing the cameraman a dirty look before turning his back on him and returning to the interview. Fans were aghast at the reporter’s “death stare” and tore into him for his perceived callousness, but during an appearance on Monday night’s Foul Territory, Rosenthal set the record straight. “I must admit, when I looked at the video, I was surprised at how upset I appeared. I was more confused than anything,” he explained. Rosenthal said he couldn’t immediately offer the cameraman, Scott Paulus, his support as he was still broadcasting live, but as soon as the cameras stopped rolling, he rushed over to apologize “profusely” to him and said he felt “awful” about the incident.
A woman in Los Angeles who spent more than $30,000 on skincare treatments claims a famed facialist’s treatments left her “permanently disfigured.” In videos posted to social media, Victoria Nelson claims that her sessions with a celebrity esthetician “burned, scarred, and irreparably damaged” her skin. The practitioner, Sonya Dakar, is known for treating famous faces, including Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow, at her eponymous skincare clinic in Beverly Hills, where the cost of a basic facial starts at $450. Nelson says she began visiting Dakar’s office for acne treatments in 2019, but things turned sour in 2021 when Dakar “insisted” on ending a routine appointment with a peel. (During a facial peel, a solution—usually containing an exfoliant, such as glycolic or lactic acid—is applied, causing the skin to shed its outermost layers.) Nelson says she felt “immediate burning and stinging” and became alarmed upon seeing the burnt appearance of her skin, as shown in photos shared with the New York Post. According to Nelson, her desperate attempts to heal her skin included undergoing “aggressive microneedling” in Dakar’s care and spending another $8,000 on laser treatments from another professional. As of 2025, Nelson says she still has facial scarring, which ultimately prompted her to share her story.
Country music singer Reba McEntire appeared to confirm her engagement to her Happy’s Place co-star Rex Linn while the pair attended the Primetime Emmys on Sunday. McEntire and Linn were walking the red carpet in L.A. when they spoke to an E! News reporter who referred to them as fiancés. The “I’m a Survivor” singer had a coy response, saying, “We’re having a blast on Happy’s Place and so glad to be here tonight.” A representative confirmed the engagement to USA Today, while a source told People: “It happened a few months ago and they are very happy.” The couple was in attendance at the 77th Primetime Emmys for McEntire’s performance of the Golden Girls theme to mark its 40th anniversary. Despite first meeting in the 1990s, they began dating in 2020, reconnecting during the pandemic while working on Young Sheldon. Speaking to Fox News in May, McEntire said: “He’s a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love Longhorns, we love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life, and we both got into the entertainment industry.”
Sen. Ted Cruz really wants you to know how he spent his weekend. The GOP lawmaker shared photos and videos of himself Sunday painting over freeway graffiti in Houston that read “F*** Charlie Kirk.” Kirk, a conservative activist, was shot and killed during a campus event in Utah on Wednesday. “Erasing evil,” Cruz captioned a video showing himself armed with a roller and white paint. In another post on X, Cruz said the Texas Department of Transportation had been notified and would also assist in removing the graffiti. “Some deranged b-----d put this graffiti on the 59 freeway in Houston,” he wrote. “TXDOT has been notified & I’m sure sure they will remove it expeditiously. But, in the meantime, Texans don’t have to look at this hateful garbage anymore.“ The videos, which have racked up over 3 million views on X, were mocked by some social media users. “The form of a man who’s never had a hard job in his life,” independent journalist Talia Jane quipped in a post that drew thousands of likes.
President Donald Trump’s approval is sinking among Latino voters, a bloc Republicans are counting on to maintain control of the House next year, according to a new poll. The research, obtained by Politico and commissioned by the liberal-leaning Latino voter group Somos Votantes, shows that Trump’s favorability is underwater by 20 points with Latino voters. Among Latino men, favorability slid from 52 percent in May to 47 percent in September. Support among young Latino voters—once a pillar of Trump’s 2024 base—plunged to 33 percent from 43 percent over the same period. “What began earlier this year with independents and women has really intensified and spread to basically every demographic subset of the Latino electorate, including groups that once leaned toward him like Latino men,” said Melissa Morales, president of Somos Votantes. “This won’t automatically translate to support for Democrats, but there is a huge opportunity to turn what was a liability into a positive,” she said. “There is an opportunity here for Democrats to show an alternative.” Just 36 percent of Latino voters gave Trump good marks on the economy, with only 25 percent of independents approving.