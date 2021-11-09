Shailene Woodley Breaks Silence on Fiancé Aaron Rodgers’... Penis Size
Actress Shailene Woodley has spoken out about the firestorm surrounding her fiancé Aaron Rodgers... but she managed to make it about the size of his package. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was caught misleading the public about his COVID vaccination status, then going on an insane anti-vaxxer rant. Woodley posted an Instagram story with a screenshot of a Daily Mail article on Rodgers that appeared to use a photo of a man who isn’t Rodgers. “Literally ya’ll need to calm the fuck down,” she wrote. “This is straight up HILARIOUS. News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random fucking men on the streets of la and saying it’s him.” She then drew a circle around the random man’s feet and wrote: “I know Aaron’s body. VERY well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger. ;)”