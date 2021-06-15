NYPD Detained, ‘Taunted’ Shake Shack Manager Over Phony Milkshake Story: Lawsuit
SHAKE SHACKLED
Last summer, at the height of anti-police brutality protests, three NYPD officers complained of funky-tasting milkshakes. Shake Shack store manager, Marcus Gilliam, apologized and offered them vouchers for free food. But, hours later, he was accused of intentionally poisoning the cops. The NYPD reviewed CCTV from the store, tested the milkshakes and tested the officers; they concluded there was no poisoning. But police unions ran with the hoax story, garnering tens of thousands of retweets on social media.
A year later, Gilliam has filed a lawsuit stating that he was falsely arrested by the NYPD and defamed by the unions. Gilliam was interrogated for three hours at the 1st Precinct where he was “taunted” by detectives who would have known the story was false, according to the lawsuit. Gilliam no longer works at Shake Shack.