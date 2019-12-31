Man Charged With Damaging $26 Million Picasso Painting at Tate Modern

Read it at AP News
A 20-year-old man has been charged with damaging a $26 million Picasso painting at the Tate Modern gallery in London. Police said that Shakeel Ryan Massey, a resident of northwest London, was in custody on Tuesday after being charged with criminal damage. He was accused of attacking a semi-abstract painting identified by British media as Picasso’s 1944 “Bust Of A Woman” on Saturday. The painting portrays photographer Dora Maar wearing a hat and green clothes. The artwork was assessed by the Tate Modern’s conservation team after the attack, the museum said.