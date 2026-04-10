Shaken Pilot Slams On Brakes in Terrifying Runway Close-Call

A passenger plane bound for Seattle had to make an emergency landing in the Bay Area after a strange smell filled the cabin. Delta flight 1430 was en route to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington, from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, when it was forced to divert on Tuesday. The five-and-a-half-year-old Airbus A220-100 was over Yosemite National Park a little less than an hour into its journey when it veered west and touched down at Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport, according to FlightAware. In a statement to People, a Delta spokesperson said the flight had diverted “out of an abundance of caution after a reported odor from the flight crew.” In a statement of its own, the Federal Aviation Administration told the magazine, “The aircraft landed safely without incident, and customers deplaned normally,” saying it had done so “because of reported fumes in the cabin.” The Daily Beast has contacted Delta for more information.
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- 1Delta Flight Forced to Land After Weird Smell Fills CabinBAD AIRThe flight suddenly veered off course.
- 2‘Superman’ Star’s Cause of Death RevealedREST IN PEACEThe actor died at her Beverly Hills home on March 23.
Partner updateAD BY WuffesKeep Your Pup Feeling and Looking Healthy With These ChewsCHEW ON THATWuffes keep your dog active, playful, and pain-free as they age.
- 3Volcano Eruption Forces Evacuation as Lava Spews Into Sky🌋🌋🌋Lava exploded more than 650 feet into the air on Thursday.
- 4Shaken Pilot Slams On Brakes in Terrifying Runway Close-Call‘CLOSEST EVER’The plane was carrying 217 passengers and seven crew members.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s “Anti-Aging” Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 5Husband’s Chilling Texts After Wife’s Disappearance ExposedWITHOUT A PADDLEBrian Hooker said his family was in “hell” after his wife disappeared in the Bahamas.
- 6NASA Reveals What Happens When Its Space Toilet Doesn't WorkSPACE WASTEHouston, we have a problem… with the space bathroom.
- 799.9% of U.S. Refugees Now Come From One CountrySHUT OUTThe Trump administration capped the number of entrants at 7,500 per year.
- 8Star’s Ex-Husband in Hospital After Apparent Drug OverdoseADDICTION BATTLEActor Ashley Hamilton has battled drug addiction for decades.
Shop with ScoutedTribeTokes Is Celebrating 4/20 With Free PrerollsROLL OUTGas station prerolls? You’re better than that.
- 9‘Superbad’ Star Reveals He Secretly Married GirlfriendSUPER GOODThe star also announced the birth of his second child.
- 10Champion Golfer Kicked Out of Masters for Breaking Odd RuleBIG CALLHe’s not the first to fall foul of it.
Valerie Perrine, the actor best known for co-starring with Christopher Reeve in the 1978 movie Superman, died of sudden cardiac arrest, according to her death certificate. The document, obtained by People, listed acute cardiopulmonary arrest as the immediate cause of death. Parkinson’s disease, which Perrine was diagnosed with in 2015, was listed as the underlying cause, while dementia was noted as a contributing factor by the Los Angeles Department of Health. Perrine died on March 23 at her Beverly Hills home. She was 82. “It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away,” her close friend, film producer Stacey Souther, announced in a Facebook post. “She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining.” Souther added in a GoFundMe for the actress’s funeral that Perrine “passed away peacefully at her home” and was “surrounded by love, exactly as she had wished.” Best known as Eve Teschmacher, Lex Luthor’s sidekick in Superman and its 1980 sequel, Perrine also earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the 1974 biopic Lenny, in which she starred as the wife of comedian Lenny Bruce, played by Dustin Hoffman.
Dogs give everything—their loyalty, their energy, their whole hearts. The least they deserve in return are bodies that keep up with them. Whether painful joints, sensitive stomachs, or stress, Wuffes has veterinarian-approved formulas designed to help with your dog’s ailments. The daily soft chews can be easily integrated into any routine, so taking the best care of your dog isn’t complicated.
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Lava blasted more than 650 feet into the air as Kilauea, a Hawaiian volcano, roared to life on Thursday. The eruption began at 11:10 a.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, sending fountains of lava bursting from the volcano’s north vent for more than eight hours before ending at 7:41 p.m.. Officials closed Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, a popular tourist spot that attracts more than a million visitors a year. Rangers were evacuating the area early Thursday afternoon, the national park said. The National Park Service urged people to wear protective clothing, including long sleeves and eye protection, to reduce exposure to ash and tephra—small glassy fragments. The National Weather Service issued an ashfall warning for the island’s southeast region, cautioning that large, foam-like tephra “up to football size” could fall near the summit. Finer particles may “cause eye and respiratory irritation,” it said. Kilauea has erupted dozens of times since 1952, with past events lasting weeks to over a year, according to USGS.
Shaken Pilot Slams On Brakes in Terrifying Runway Close-Call
A Frontier Airlines pilot was forced to brake hard to avoid colliding with two trucks on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport. “Holy s--t. It was real close, closest I’ve ever seen,” the shaken pilot was heard saying, according to ATC audio, after the near-miss on Wednesday evening. The Atlanta-bound plane was taxiing to the runway when “two trucks cut us off,” the pilot said in ATC audio. “We had to slam on the brakes not to hit them.” The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating. “It happened so fast,” the pilot said. “I have to go check on the flight attendants in the back.” The plane was carrying 217 passengers and seven crew members. Brian Sinclair, a former F-18 pilot who is now an instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy, shared a theory with CBS News about how the near-calamity occurred. “In this case, there are three specific locations at LAX that ground people in the tower cannot see the taxiways,” Sinclair said. “You could see that that would be a risk.” Frontier Airlines has been approached for comment.
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When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
A man whose wife went missing on a boat trip congratulated a pal on a sailboat purchase and scrolled Facebook after her disappearance. Brian Hooker claims his wife, Lynette Hooker, went overboard during a trip in the Bahamas on Sunday. He was arrested by local police, but categorically denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime. Facebook activity in the wake of Lynette’s disappearance showed Brian talking about the incident. He spoke to his sailing friend, Daniel Danforth, and praised his recent boat purchase. “You know, my wife’s missing, Facebook’s the last thing I’m worried about. You’re going to find me on the water riding around,” Danforth told CBS News, referring to Hooker liking irrelevant posts on the social media site. Danforth also compared Hooker’s version of events with emerging media reports, noting that “the stories don’t really match up.” “The wind blew me away from her and she swam towards the sailboat and we lost sight of each other pretty quickly as it was just about sundown,” Brian wrote in messages to Danforth. “I drifted and tried to paddle with one oar for the next 7 hours until I washed up behind the shore of the next Island over and was able to get some help finally.” Hooker told police that his wife was swept overboard and out to sea.
NASA has released an informative new video that answers two critical questions: How did the Artemis II astronauts on the Orion spacecraft use the toilet on their history-making trip around the moon? And what happens if there’s a technical glitch with their space bathroom? The video begins with a command saying, “You are no go for toilets, we’d like you to use CCUs overnight.” CCU stands for Collapsible Contingency Urinals. The video shows that there are differently designed male and female CCUs that each hold around a liter of urine. They are used as a “backup” for when the toilet is “backed up.” The space toilet on Orion is the Universal Waste Management System, a system Apollo crews did not have, which contains a tank where urine is stored and then “vented overboard” each day by the crew. However, the system can malfunction, with Artemis II’s Entry Flight Director Rick Henfling explaining, “It’s a pretty complex engineering issue when you expose a liquid to vacuum… it’s a pretty chaotic environment. This is a good opportunity to learn now on a shorter mission… before Artemis III.” In the case of a malfunction of the UWMS, the crew still use the toilet for solid collection, only without the fan that helps with fecal separation. The solid waste is collected in a can and stowed safely for disposal on return to Earth. Astronaut Christina Koch said of the UWMS, “I like to say it is probably the most important piece of equipment on board.” The toilets are situated in the aircraft’s hygiene bay.
All but three of the thousands of refugees who have entered the United States since October have come from South Africa. Last October, the White House announced it would prioritize Afrikaners—people descended from Dutch and French settlers—during the admission process for refugees. Since October, it has admitted 4,499 refugees from South Africa. The administration capped the total number of refugees allowed into the country at 7,500 per year, a historic low, down from 125,000 a year under President Joe Biden. In February 2025, Trump issued an executive order alleging that White Afrikaners have been discriminated against in South Africa. “Because they’re being killed. And we don’t want to see people be killed. But it’s a genocide that’s taking place that you people don’t want to write about,” the president said during an Oval Office press conference in May 2025, adding that “White farmers are being brutally killed and their land is being confiscated in South Africa.” South Africa has, on average, 27,000 murders annually, and white farmers make up less than 1 percent of that statistic. “It is of great concern that the foundational premise of this order lacks factual accuracy and fails to recognize South Africa’s profound and painful history of colonialism and apartheid,” the South African government said in response to Trump’s executive order.
Shannen Doherty’s ex-husband, Ashley Hamilton, has reportedly been hospitalized after an apparent overdose in California. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that the Iron Man 3 actor was rushed to a hospital on April 2 after he was found inside a Southern California Airbnb. The 51-year-old, whose whirlwind 1993 marriage to the Beverly Hills, 90210 star lasted just five months, is now in stable condition and recovering from the medical emergency, though the substance involved has not been identified, the outlet reported. Hamilton has long been open about his struggles with addiction, which he told People in 2013 began in his teenage years alongside eating disorders. He later described how his father, actor George Hamilton, became a support system during his difficult battle with addiction. “I had some really hard times,” he told People in 2016. “But my dad never gave up on me, no matter what.” His battle with addiction has repeatedly landed him in rehab—reportedly more than 30 times by his early twenties, according to the Daily Mail. Hamilton has also faced legal trouble tied to substance use. In 2024, he was arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife at a hotel employee while under the influence of OxyContin.
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Whether you’re planning to celebrate 4/20 this month or just looking to refresh your cannabis stash for spring, TribeTokes has you covered—and with a special treat. The women-owned, sustainably sourced cannabis brand is marking the occasion with a limited-time offer that feels more like a gift than a promo: free prerolls with every order. Add anything to your cart—gummies, vapes, flower, tinctures, you name it—and enter code TRIBE420 at checkout, and a complimentary jar of five mini THCa prerolls will be added to your order. Each preroll contains 2.5 grams of whole flower with 22–28 percent THCa, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that delivers a more nuanced, elevated experience once heated.
The current promo is also a fitting introduction (or reintroduction) to a brand that’s been quietly raising the bar in the legal cannabis space since 2017. TribeTokes has built a loyal following thanks to its commitment to transparency, sustainability, and ingredient integrity, appealing to shoppers who scrutinize labels and expect the same standards from their cannabis as they do from their skincare or pantry staples. From its craft vapes and gummies to its tinctures and premium flower, every product in TribeTokes’ lineup is third-party lab-tested, made with clean, vegan ingredients, and designed with both quality and consistency in mind. Even better, everything ships legally to your door, making it a seamless alternative to the typical dispensary experience.
Consider it your sign to stock up—and skip the line while you’re at it.
Hollywood actor Jonah Hill has revealed that he married his longtime partner, Olivia Millar, and that the two have welcomed their second child together. The news comes three years after Millar, who co-owns the online vintage clothing store Chasseresse, gave birth to their first child. Hill, known for his iconic roles in Superbad and The Wolf of Wall Street, said in an interview with Martin Scorsese that it takes a special project to separate him from his family. “I have two kids now. The only thing that could separate me from my family is the editing room,” he shared. “I love the writing, I love the shooting, but editing... it’s like dessert every day. Even the problems are dessert.” The growing size of Hill’s family doesn’t seem to be slowing down his work. The actor is releasing a new film, Outcome, which debuts Friday on Apple TV. Before his marriage to Millar, Hill was engaged to Gianna Santos. The couple split in 2020. A spokesperson told People magazine that, following the birth of his second child, Hill is “happy.” Hill and Millar have not revealed the names of either of their kids.
Golfer Mark Calcavecchia has been kicked out of the Masters for using his phone, according to Golfweek. Security escorted the 1989 British Open winner out of Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday after he was seen using his personal cell. When Golfweek contacted him for comment over the phone, he didn’t deny that the incident had taken place and did not provide any details. “I’ve got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, so I think we should literally hang up right now,” he said. He then hung up. AT&T is one of the primary sponsors of the 90th Masters and provides phones that people can use on the course, but the use of cellphones is strictly forbidden at the club to maintain what it describes as a “traditional atmosphere.” He’s not the first to break the rule. Golf Channel broadcaster Charlie Rymer was asked to leave in 2011 after he was spotted on his cellphone outside the media center. A spokesperson for Augusta said at the time: “We explained to him our policy, how we take it very seriously and we sent him home.”