‘Shaken’ Titanic Society Says ‘Lessons Remain to Be Learned’ 100 Years Later
‘HEARTBROKEN’
Hours after evidence of a “catastrophic implosion” ended the search for five men aboard a privately operated submersible that had descended to view the wreckage of the Titanic, the Titanic International Society warned that lessons “about the dangers of hubris and over-reliance on technology… remain to be learned.” In a statement, the nonprofit historical organization’s president, Charles Haas, said that the group was “profoundly shaken and heartbroken” over the loss. “Titanic has claimed five additional victims 111 years after her loss,” he added. Calling for an “extensive, detailed” investigation into the submersible, its owners, and the rescuers deployed to try and save the ill-fated adventurers, Haas said, “Just as Titanic taught the world safety lessons, so, too, should Titan’s loss.” Though he recommended “intensive pre-service inspection of deep-sea submersibles” become required by international regulation at the minimum, the society’s president also suggested it might be time to end manned expeditions to the Titanic altogether. Saying that little remained to be learned from the wreck itself, he argued that autonomous underwater vehicles could be employed to survey the site instead.