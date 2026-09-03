Shakeup by MAGA-Coded CBS Boss Puts ‘Frenemies’ on Same Show

MAGA-coded CBS News boss Bari Weiss is reviving a reportedly contentious CBS Mornings partnership in her latest shakeup at the network.

Norah O’Donnell will return as a host of the network’s flagship morning show next week, hosting alongside Gayle King and Nate Burleson, according to an internal email obtained by The New York Post.

CBS Mornings producer Jon Tower went to great lengths to paint Gayle and O’Donnell as having a great relationship—perhaps because a previous Post report described the women as borderline “frenemies” in their previous stint as co-hosts.

Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King, who co-hosted CBS Mornings for seven years, moderated a Democratic presidential debate in 2020. JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

The initial Post report, from Aug. 18, quoted a source close to King as saying that the 71-year-old anchor was “not happy” about the possibility of O’Donnell, 52, returning to CBS Mornings.

“She does not want Norah to return to the show,” the source said.

Tower painted a different picture in Thursday’s announcement to staff.

“As we all know, for seven years, Norah helped lead CBS This Morning alongside Gayle, creating one of the most memorable partnerships in the history of morning news,” he wrote, according to the Post. “They have a friendship and chemistry that extends beyond the studio.”

He continued, “They know each other, respect each other, and—maybe most importantly—genuinely enjoy each other. To put it simply, I can’t think of a team I’d rather watch navigate the news than Gayle, Nate, and Norah. Please join me in welcoming Norah home.”

Similarly, a network source told The Wrap that King was a “full-time partner” in the search for a third co-host. The source said that she was engaged in discussions throughout the process and that “King and O’Donnell, who have worked together for 15 years, are friends who respect each other’s work and bring complementary perspectives to the broadcast.”

CBS News did not respond to an email seeking comment about O’Donnell’s new role.

Norah O'Donnell, Charlie Rose, and Gayle King, photographed in 2016, once co-hosted CBS News’ flagship morning program together. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

King and O’Donnell hosted CBS’ morning show together between 2012 and 2019. They initially co-anchored with Charlie Rose, and later with John Dickerson.

O’Donnell left the morning program in 2019 to become anchor of CBS Evening News, which she was ousted from in January 2025 but remained at the network. She interviewed President Donald Trump for 60 Minutes in April, cornering him on the manifesto of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner alleged gunman, Cole Thomas Allen.