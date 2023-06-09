Shakira and Lewis Hamilton Romance Rumors Gain New Traction
It turns out there actually could be something between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton. Fans of the Colombian singer and British F1 champion started speculating after a photo emerged of the pair enjoying a night out with friends after the Spanish Grand Prix last week, in which Hamilton had his arm around Shakira’s waist. On Thursday, People reported that the couple are in the “early stages of dating,” citing an unnamed source who apparently knows both of them. “They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage,” the source said. “It’s fun and flirty.” News of the burgeoning romance comes after Shakira smashed world records earlier this year with a song mocking her soccer star ex-boyfriend, Gerard Piqué. Tread carefully, Lewis.