Shakira’s hips don’t lie, and she also won’t let them be disrespected. The 47-year-old Grammy-winner abruptly cut a dance along to her new song short over the weekend after she reportedly caught a fan upskirting her.

Shakira was onstage moving to her latest single, “Soltera,” at LIV Miami over the weekend when the incident took place, and footage shows the moment she realized what was happening.

Shakira initially smooths the fabric down, firmly waving her finger at the culprit and continuing with her performance before realizing they had not stopped their antics.

The singer-songwriter then gestured to the rest of the crowd that she was done with it, retreating back into the VIP area behind the stage.

Although she has not commented publicly on the incident, fans were quick to respond with disgust as the clip began circulating online.

“That’s truly disappointing behavior,” one person wrote on X. “Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage. It’s crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone.”

“I f-----g hate men,” another user added. “It’s wild how some guys can single-handedly turn a great experience into a total cringe-fest with their creepy vibes.”

It’s been almost a year since the Colombian singer, real name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, narrowly avoided a high-profile trial for tax evasion and fraud in Spain.

As part of a deal struck with prosecutors, Shakira agreed to pay a roughly $7.6 million fine and received a three-year suspended sentence for allegedly failing to pay just shy of $16 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Since then, she’s spoken openly about her acrimonious 2022 split from her footballer ex-husband Gerard Piqué, after which she was briefly thought to be dating action star Tom Cruise.