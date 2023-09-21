Shakira Puts Nanny ‘Fired’ by Ex Piqué in New Music Video

CHEAT SHEET
Shakira has taken a swipe at her ex Gerard Piqué in a new music video, casting the nanny he was rumored to have fired for revealing his infidelity. Lili Melgar, the longtime nanny to the couple’s two children, appears toward the end of the video for the song “The Boss,” angrily looking into the camera, The Sun reports. Shakira also appears to reference Melgar’s firing, singing: “This song is for you, since you weren’t paid severance.” Piqué was accused of firing Melgar without any compensation in retaliation for her alerting Shakira to his unfaithfulness. The couple confirmed amid cheating rumors last year that they were calling it quits after 11 years together.