Shakira Splits From Longtime Boo Gerard Piqué Amid Cheating Rumors
GIVING HIM THE BOOT
Pop star Shakira has announced her split from Spanish professional footballer Gerard Piqué, her partner of 11 years with whom she shares two kids. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer said in a statement “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The breakup comes amid rumors from Spanish newspapers, including El Periodico and MARCA, that Piqué cheated on Shakira and has been living on his own in his bachelor pad in Barcelona. But neither Shakira nor Piqué have addressed his alleged infidelity or rumors that the Barcelona centre-back has been partying hard at nightclubs with his friends. The pair met in 2010 when Shakira performed “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” as the official song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which Piqué’s team happened to win. They never married, and they have two sons together, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.