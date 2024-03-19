CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Get Up and Glowing With This Caffeinated Collagen Supplement

    GET THAT GLOW

    Jenna Clark

    Contributor

    Shaklee Up and Glowing

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Shaklee.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    A vanilla latte that will not only give you a burst of energy but also glowing skin? Yes, please. Shaklee’s Up & Glowing vanilla latte mix is infused with collagen peptides and a dose of caffeine (from green tea extracts) for energy, healthy-looking skin, and stronger hair and nails. Although there are many collagen-infused supplements on the market, Shaklee’s Up & Glowing is the only formula that contains nine amino acids (most only have eight). In addition to amino acids, this supercharged vanilla latte drink mix also contains a slew of other skin-boosting ingredients, including vitamin C to help protect against free radical damage while offering immunity support, hyaluronic acid for optimal hydration levels, and biotin to keep hair and nails strong and fortified.

    Up & Glowing Collagen Vanilla Latte Mix

    Buy At Shaklee$45

    Each packet of Shaklee’s Up and Glowing mix contains a single serving and is easy to mix into your favorite milk or milk alternative for a creamy beverage that can be enjoyed hot or cold. Toss one or two in your workbag for a late-morning or afternoon pick-me-up wherever you are. Whether you’re looking for a hassle and mess-free collagen powder with added benefits or a coffee alternative that will do more than just help you wake up, Shaklee’s multi-tasking Up & Glowing powder has you covered.