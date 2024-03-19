Get Up and Glowing With This Caffeinated Collagen Supplement
GET THAT GLOW
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
A vanilla latte that will not only give you a burst of energy but also glowing skin? Yes, please. Shaklee’s Up & Glowing vanilla latte mix is infused with collagen peptides and a dose of caffeine (from green tea extracts) for energy, healthy-looking skin, and stronger hair and nails. Although there are many collagen-infused supplements on the market, Shaklee’s Up & Glowing is the only formula that contains nine amino acids (most only have eight). In addition to amino acids, this supercharged vanilla latte drink mix also contains a slew of other skin-boosting ingredients, including vitamin C to help protect against free radical damage while offering immunity support, hyaluronic acid for optimal hydration levels, and biotin to keep hair and nails strong and fortified.
Up & Glowing Collagen Vanilla Latte Mix
Each packet of Shaklee’s Up and Glowing mix contains a single serving and is easy to mix into your favorite milk or milk alternative for a creamy beverage that can be enjoyed hot or cold. Toss one or two in your workbag for a late-morning or afternoon pick-me-up wherever you are. Whether you’re looking for a hassle and mess-free collagen powder with added benefits or a coffee alternative that will do more than just help you wake up, Shaklee’s multi-tasking Up & Glowing powder has you covered.