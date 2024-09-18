Shameless JD Vance Vows to Keep Falsely Calling Haitian Migrants ‘Illegal’
LET IT GO
Sen. JD Vance on Wednesday insisted that he will keep calling Haitian immigrants living in his state “illegal aliens,” telling his rally crowd that he does not consider immigrants who legally settled in the United States under programs managed by the Biden Administration—and Vice President Kamala Harris—to be lawful residents. Donald Trump’s running mate has repeatedly, and falsely, insisted that a small community of Haitians living in Springfield, Ohio, have been kidnapping pet cats and dogs and eating them. Speaking to his rabid supporters, Vance dismissed the fact that the people in Springfield are living there legally after being afforded Temporary Protected Status. “Now the media loves to say that the Haitian migrants … they are here legally,” said Vance. “And what they mean is that Kamala Harris used two separate programs: mass parole and temporary protective status. She used two programs to wave a wand and to say, ‘We’re not going to deport those people here,’ Well, if Kamala Harris waves the wand illegally, and says these people are now her legally, I’m still going to call them an illegal alien. An illegal action from Kamala Harris does not make an alien legal. That is not how this works.” Trump and Vance’s bonkers claims about Haitians eating pets has prompted dozens of bomb threats in the Springfield area, causing the closure of schools and other city buildings.