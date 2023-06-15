CHEAT SHEET
    Shameless TikTok Cancer Scammer Madison ‘Maddie’ Russo Pleads Guilty

    BAD MEDICINE

    Maddie Russo

    Scott County

    An Iowa woman who made national headlines when her claims of having leukemia and pancreatic cancer were exposed as a lie has pleaded guilty to fleecing soft-hearted donors out of $37,000. Twenty-year-old Maddie Russo’s GoFundMe and TikTok videos were featured in local media and she spoke at St. Ambrose University and The National Pancreatic Foundation, WQAD reported. But her supposed battle with cancer, which she said included a football-sized tumor on her spine, was a ruse, prosecutors said.

