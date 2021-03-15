‘Shameless’ Trump Staffers Tried to Jump Line for COVID Vaccine: Report
EXPECT NOTHING LESS
Young, healthy Trump administration staffers “shamelessly” tried to jump the line in getting vaccinated against COVID-19, elbowing essential federal workers and career staff who could not work from home out of the way like “first-class passengers” on the Titanic bum rushing the lifeboats, unnamed senior officials told Vanity Fair.
Those jockeying for shots included “almost every stripe of political appointee, at almost every rung of the ladder,” from “representatives of cabinet secretaries to young White House desk jockeys to those prepared to leverage their connections to President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner,” according to the outlet, which said there were chiefs of staff of cabinet agencies among the cohort, who worked for people who themselves made a big show of publicly flouting public health precautions to appease Trump.
Members of the White House COVID-19 task force say they suspected some of the doses were being taken from the national supply meant for regular Americans, especially those at high risk. And why was it seemingly so important for certain Trump appointees to get themselves vaccinated when they appeared so blase about getting infected themselves? A former administration official told Vanity Fair that there was a simple answer: Getting a COVID shot would allow them to “maintain” the lifestyles to which they had become accustomed.