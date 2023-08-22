Shampoo Magnate Charles Haywood Runs Far-Right Men's Network

An Indiana manufacturing magnate is quietly overseeing a network of far-right communities set on bringing about a “civilizational renaissance.” Charles Haywood, who made a fortune selling his shampoo business, is listed on tax filings as the principal officer of the Society for American Civic Renewal, a nonprofit aiming to build “thriving communities of free citizens” centered around “family, community, and God,” according to its website. Haywood is a frequent right-wing commentator and public supporter of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots who has written on his personal website that he is “fated to become a warlord” and already oversees a “quite sizeable, compound.” According to tax filings, his nonprofit, which is funded in part by the conservative Claremont Institute, owns three male-only lodges in Idaho and another in Dallas. Admission is by invitation only.
