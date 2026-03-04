‘ShamWow!’ Guy Suing Republicans Over His Congressional Run

Vince Shlomi, the man best known for appearing in infomercials for the absorbent ‘ShamWow!’ towels, is suing the Texas Republican Party for what he claims is an attempt to rig his congressional run in his opponent’s favor. “Suing the GOP Texas for deleting my nickname ‘Shamwow’ in the Primaries so they help the incumbent John Carter so the voters don’t recognize me. Rigged election by these rhinos,” Shlomi wrote on X on Tuesday, misspelling the Republican in Name Only (RINO) insult and attaching a link to his court filing against the GOP. In his lawsuit, Shlomi claims that the party had previously approved his request to be listed on the ballot as Vince ‘ShamWow’ Shlomi only to later change it, claiming it did not meet the “legal requirements” of the Texas Election Code and that his actual nickname is ‘The ShamWow Guy,’ not just ‘ShamWow,’ the name of the product he sold; Shlomi has trademarked both terms. In the primary election, held on Tuesday, Shlomi received just over 4 percent of the vote, losing to incumbent Rep. John Carter who won over 59 percent of the vote.