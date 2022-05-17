Shanghai Hails ‘Zero-COVID’ Milestone, With 860,000 People Still on Lockdown
NOT SO FAST
Authorities in Shanghai say they have finally reached a turning point in their quest to stamp out an Omicron-fueled coronavirus surge, touting a new “zero-COVID at the community level” status. Zhao Dandan, deputy head of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, told reporters there’s no sign of infections spreading beyond quarantine facilities or neighborhoods that are already under lockdown orders. Tuesday marked the third day without any new infections outside quarantine areas, officials said, and the government has said its crippling restrictions will be eased in June. But the good news comes as 860,000 people are still forced to remain inside their homes as part of the government’s harsh lockdown measures. And after seven weeks of such drastic restrictions, many residents are reluctant to celebrate the new “zero-COVID” milestone. “Normality is still very far away,” one resident told Reuters. “Although I’m not allowed to go out in Shanghai, I can feel a real sense of warmth from your fake news. Thank you People’s Daily!” another resident posted on social media in response to the government’s announcement, according to CNN.