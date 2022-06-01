Shanghai Coronavirus Lockdown Ends After 65 Days and Millions Celebrate
FREE AT LAST
Residents of China’s largest city emerged blinking into the sunshine Wednesday, crowding local parks after the lifting of a 65-day lockdown in Shanghai. With the government sticking with its unpopular zero-COVID policy, however, few are confident that is the end of restrictions. Only 650,000 residents from a population of around 25 million are still locked down, the rest now allowed to leave their homes as long as they can show a green health code on a smartphone app. Cinemas, gyms, and museums remain closed but restaurants are open again for takeout. Just 15 new COVID cases were reported in Shanghai on Wednesday, down from a daily peak of around 20,000 in April after the Omicron variant began spreading in the Chinese commercial capital.