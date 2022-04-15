Shanghai Renters Protest Police Seizure of Apartments for COVID Quarantine Hotels
BACK OFF
As the Chinese government digs in on its “zero COVID” policy, renters in nine apartment towers in a Shanghai suburb protested and clashed with police as they tried to forcibly remove them from their apartments to create more quarantine space in the locked-down city. Police in hazmat garb restrained several of those being temporarily evicted at the Zhangjiang compound in the eastern Pudong district of Shanghai. As complaints about the seizures and protests grew, all mention of “Shanghai” and “Zhangjiang” topped Friday’s censored words on China’s heavily censored social network Weibo, according to the Financial Times. China is now the last remaining country in the world that is clinging to Draconian measures to combat new variants of COVID-19.