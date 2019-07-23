CHEAT SHEET
SICKENING
Family of Murdered Colorado Woman Shannan Watts Beg People to Stop Abusing Them Online
The family of a pregnant Colorado woman who was murdered with her two children by her husband have begged people to stop abusing them online. Shannan Watts’ father, Frank Rzucek, told Denver news station KUSA that his family has been subjected to “horrible, cruel abuse and outright bullying on a daily basis” since the killings nearly a year ago. “I don’t want to draw more attention to the vile material that has been posted online, and so I won’t go into specifics. But I will say that our family, including Shannan and our grandchildren, have been ridiculed, demeaned, slandered ,and mocked, in the most vicious ways you can imagine,” said Rzucek. He said the abuse included “wild false allegations, fake Facebook accounts, hate speech, and a constant stream of ugly, evil insults and attacks” and added: “This is wrong. It is cruel, it is heartless and it is flat wrong.” Chris Watts has admitted to killing his wife and daughters last August in Colorado and was sentenced to four life terms without the possibility of parole.