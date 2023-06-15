Shannen Doherty Posts Pre-Brain Surgery Video: ‘I Am Petrified’
‘TRYING TO BE BRAVE’
Shannen Doherty continued to let fans in on her cancer journey Wednesday, posting a video taken in January just as she was about to be wheeled into surgery to remove a tumor in her head. Last week, the Charmed star revealed a Jan. 5 CT scan showed that her metastatic breast cancer had spread to her brain, and that she had her first round of radiation a week later. The new video is dated Jan. 16. “Surgery. I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy,” Doherty writes, seen in a hospital bed as she discusses what to expect with a nurse off camera. “I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like.”