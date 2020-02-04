Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis: ‘A Bitter Pill to Swallow’
Actress Shannen Doherty revealed on Tuesday that her breast cancer has returned after announcing in 2017 that she was in remission. “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage 4. So my cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here,” Doherty said. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.” The 48-year-old actress is known for TV roles in shows such as Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210. She was reportedly first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. “I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’” Doherty said in an interview with ABC News that aired on Good Morning America. “And then I go, well, ‘Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.” She said that she initially did not want to reveal her cancer diagnosis because of the death of her friend and co-star Luke Perry in March 2019. “It’s so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first,” Doherty said. “It was really, like, shocking.”