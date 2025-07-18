Shannon Sharpe Settles $50 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Shannon Sharpe and a woman accusing him of sexual assault have settled their $50 million civil court case, according to the plaintiff’s lawyer Friday. According to an Instagram post by lawyer Tony Buzbee, the lawsuit that began last month will now be “dismissed with prejudice.” “After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution,” Buzbee wrote. No other details regarding the settlement are available at the moment. The unidentified Jane Doe sued Sharpe back in April, claiming that he had raped her on multiple occasions. The pair had allegedly met at a Los Angeles gym in 2023, where shortly after Sharpe began to relentlessly pursue the woman. The woman stated that while she eventually joined a consensual relationship with the football player, the relationship was “abusive” and “controlling.” The former football tight end strongly denied the allegations. Since then, Sharpe has kept a low profile, stepping away from his role at ESPN, but said in a statement he would return when the NFL preseason begins.