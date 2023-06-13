Shannon Sharpe Gives Tearful Goodbye to Rival Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe tearfully signed off from FS1’s Undisputed for the final time on Tuesday, ending a seven-year run that culminated with public friction between him and co-host Skip Bayless.

Yet despite reports that Sharpe’s departure from Fox Sports was related to his issues with Bayless, the Hall of Fame tight end shed tears on Tuesday while expressing affection for his longtime on-air sparring partner.

Weeks after the New York Post reported that Sharpe and Fox had reached a buyout agreement, which followed his pointed on-air disagreement with Bayless over tweets about Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest, the former Denver Bronco bid an emotional goodbye to Undisputed viewers. (Another potential factor in Sharpe’s departure is the defamation lawsuit that Brett Favre filed over Sharpe’s claims that the fellow Hall of Famer “stole money.”)

“To the fans who made all this possible, you have embraced me and allowed me to become your favorite TV uncle. And for that, I am forever grateful,” Sharpe exclaimed. “You rocked with me when you knew very little about Shannon Sharpe, the guy that can come out here and talk. Hopefully, you found me entertaining. Hopefully, you found me educational.”

From there, he turned his attention to his Undisputed rival.

“And last but not least, Skip Bayless. You fought for me, brother,” Sharpe declared. “I’m here because of you. You've allowed me to share the stage with you. You allowed me to share the platform. I will cry in the car, but I’m not gonna cry now.”

That, however, would not be the case as the waterworks soon began.

“The opportunity that you gave me to become what I became, I’m forever indebted to you. I’ll never forget what you did for me. You helped me grow more than you’ll ever know,” Sharpe said, prompting both men to let out long emotional sighs.

“Okay, this is not easy for me either,” Bayless responded as Sharpe wiped tears from his eyes.

“One more thing before you go, Skip. One more thing,” a tearful Sharpe interjected. “All I ask is when you lay your head on that pillow at night—I gave you everything I had. I gave you everything I had.”

Bayless, meanwhile, repeatedly thanked Sharpe for his contributions to the show while telling the NFL legend, “I love you for what you have done for me.” He then wished Sharpe good luck in his future endeavors.

“In the end, I just want you to know, it is because of you, you made possible a very special time in my career, Bayless proclaimed. “This is a happy-sad moment for me because I look forward to your next great achievement. And it is coming.”

As the broadcast came to an end, an increasingly emotional Sharpe brought his daughter on the air while jokingly asking her not to cry because “you’ll make your daddy cry again.” After telling her he loved her, he once again turned to Bayless.

“Skip Bayless, I appreciate you, man,” Sharpe concluded, shaking Bayless’s hand.

“I love you, man,” Bayless replied, bringing Sharpe’s run with the show to an end.

It is still not clear where Sharpe will land or who will permanently take his place on Undisputed.