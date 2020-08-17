Man With Ties to Missing Mom Case Arrested in Florida

CHEAT SHEET
Federal authorities have arrested a man with connections to the case of a missing Atlanta woman whose 2-year-old son was found wandering near an apartment complex last month. Shanon Demar Ryan, who is purportedly the last person to have seen Leila Cavett, was arrested on two counts of lying to a federal officer. In a 51-minute video posted on Facebook, a man who appears to be Ryan states that he was the last one to see the 21-year-old mother. “We have a missing woman, and I gave the police everything that I know,” the man said. It remains unclear whether the charges against Ryan are connected to Cavett’s disappearance.