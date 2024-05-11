Shaq’s Ex Clears The Air After He Got Emo on Instagram
‘OUT OF CONTEXT’
Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife set the record straight on Friday, after an excerpt from her new memoir began circulating online, questioning if she ever loved the professional basketball star at all. “Looking back, I don't know that I was ever really in love with the man,” Shaunie Henderson wrote in her new book which was released on Tuesday, prompting O’Neal to post his own downtrodden response on Instagram on Wednesday. “I understand... I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best. All love, Shaq,” he wrote. On Friday, Henderson told People that, “there was no context to just that one quote that I said, and I think that sadly, people are taking my words out of context.” She added that she couldn’t “speak for” her former husband, or explain “why he would run with” the quote. She explained that she didn’t know how it felt to truly love someone until she met her current husband, Keion Henderson, who she married in 2022.