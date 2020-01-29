CHEAT SHEET
Shaquille O’Neal Breaks Down in Tears Remembering Kobe Bryant
Tears ran down Shaquille O’Neal’s face Tuesday night as he remembered his longtime Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant during a tribute special from the NBA on TNT. He shared the story of how he heard the tragic news of Bryant and his young daughter’s death in the deadly helicopter crash over the weekend and vowed to stop taking life for “granted” in the ways he has in the past. O’Neal, who lost his younger sister to cancer last year, added, “Now I’ve lost a little brother.” Earlier in the day on his podcast O’Neal alluded to their various feuds by saying, “And I know some idiot’s gonna bring up the relationship me and Kobe had. Our relationship was that of brothers.”