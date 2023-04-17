Shaquille O’Neal Finally Served in FTX Lawsuit After Hiding Out for Months, Lawyers Say
GOTCHA
After months of evasion, basketball star Shaquille O’Neal has finally been served for his alleged role in promoting disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-defunct FTX platform, according to CNN. “Plaintiffs in the billion $ FTX class action case just served @SHAQ outside his house. His home video cameras recorded our service and we made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes, because they must be preserved for our lawsuit,” the Moskovitz law firm, which represents a group of FTX investors, tweeted Sunday. O’Neal is one of a number of celebrities, including Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, who have been implicated in the suit for helping promote what Moskowitz called a “massive Ponzi scheme.” Bankman-Fried is awaiting fraud and conspiracy charges after FTX collapsed in November, wiping out over $1 billion in client funds.