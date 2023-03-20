Shaq Recovering at Home After Hip Replacement Surgery
UNDER THE KNIFE
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is on the road to recovery after undergoing hip surgery, according to multiple reports, just one day after he worried fans by tweeting a photo of himself in a hospital bed with little explanation. On Sunday night, the Inside the NBA analyst had shared a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed, captioning it with a message to his TNT co-hosts Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker. “i’m always watching @TurnerSportsEJ and @Candace_Parker miss y’all,” he wrote. Parker replied, “Love ya big Fella.” A spokesperson for TNT confirmed to Reuters that O’Neal had gone under the knife. It’s unclear when O’Neal will be back broadcasting, with sources telling TMZ on Monday that there was no set timeline for his return. The 51-year-old mentioned the procedure on his podcast earlier this month, speculating that he was eyeing April 16 as the date he’d “be back” on his feet. “I’m going to try and lose 30 pounds and I’m going to try and get an eight-pack,” he joked, according to the New York Post. “Right now I got a little five-pack.”